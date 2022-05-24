Cadet Major Skye Johnson awarded 2022 General U.S. Grant Camp No. 3 Junior ROTC scholarship
Skye Johnson, who is a senior cadet in the Pinon High School Army Junior ROTC program, has received the 2022 General U.S. Grant Camp No. 3 Junior ROTC scholarship.
This fall, she will attend Richard Bland College, William & Mary, South Prince George, Virginia to study civil and environmental engineering, and economics.
“She is a quiet professional who possesses a strength of character that had been nurtured through her proud Navajo roots,” said Johnson’s senior military instructor LTC Bob Boyd.
Johnson was also selected to receive the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Junior ROTC Certificate of Commendation for outstanding accomplishments as a student leader and Junior ROTC cadet.
