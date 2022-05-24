53 graduate from Navajo Prep

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez delivered congratulatory remarks to the Navajo Preparatory School’s Class of 2022 graduates during a convocation ceremony May 21 in Farmington, New Mexico.

This year, Navajo Prep graduated 53 seniors, who will be attending more than 30 different colleges and universities across the country.

“Whether you were taking class in person or online while taking care of your elders, your experience is valuable and we know you will use it to make the Navajo Nation’s future brighter. Now that you’ve crossed the finish line, these degrees hold much responsibility as you represent the Navajo Nation and the communities you come from,” Nez said. “Always remember who you are and be sure to take care of yourselves using our Navajo way of life teachings. You are warriors, you are equipped with the weapons, God is with you and we believe in you.”

Nez also recognized Navajo Prep’s 30-year anniversary, which was celebrated earlier this month. Twelve students were recognized as candidates to complete the school’s International Baccalaureate program (IB), which is the first and only IB program certified under a Navajo-controlled school.

Joining Nez at the ceremony was Head of School Shawna A. Becenti, Board President Matthew Tso, Board Vice President Anderson Yazzie, Jr., Secretary Charley Long Sr., Board Member Sherrick Roanhorse and 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President recognize class Valedictorian Amber White and Salutatorian Oliver Mohs for their outstanding accomplishments as well as Athletes of the Year Dontrelle Denetso and Alexis Sandoval.

“We also honor and remember the family and life of graduating senior Ethan Dennis Russel, who tragically lost his battle to cancer this year before he could graduate,” Nez said.