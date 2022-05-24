18 Arizona State Troopers sworn in, cross-commissioned to patrol Hopi lands
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have agreed to work together to better police the reservation.
On May 10 and 12, 18 Arizona State Troopers were cross-commissioned and sworn in at the Hopi Court to enforce Hopi tribal law and ordinances.
These were the first cross-commissioning ceremonies since the Jan. 12 signing of a mutual aid agreement between Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) and AZDPS.
The tribe and DPS announced Jan. 12 an agreement to provide mutual aid between the state and the Hopi tribe.
“We are delighted to have collaborated with the AZDPS to create this agreement which will help supplement our HLES to increase the potential for orderly and effective enforcement of the criminal and traffic laws of the Hopi Tribe,” said Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma during the Jan. 12 signing. "The agreement leads to a foundation that together, we can build upon the availability of law enforcement and medical services in case of emergency.”
Under the new agreement, state troopers will be cross-commissioned to enforce the tribe's criminal and traffic laws.
“This agreement provides the framework for mutual aid and the cross-commissioning of AZDPS troopers on the Hopi Reservation in efforts to enhance greater public safety and cooperation,” said Colonel Heston Silbert, director of AZDPS.
The Hopi Tribe has twelve villages located on three mesas with an estimated population of more than 10,000 people.
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Navajo Police Department: Bootlegging on reservation results in 193 stops and 823 vehicle checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Village of Tewa files lawsuit to hold insurrectionists, Hopi Tribe, Hopi Tribal Council and Cares Committee accountable
- Navajo guitarist, Sir Harrison, scheduled to play at Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: