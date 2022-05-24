18 Arizona State Troopers sworn in, cross-commissioned to patrol Hopi lands

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have agreed to work together to better police the reservation.

On May 10 and 12, 18 Arizona State Troopers were cross-commissioned and sworn in at the Hopi Court to enforce Hopi tribal law and ordinances.

These were the first cross-commissioning ceremonies since the Jan. 12 signing of a mutual aid agreement between Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) and AZDPS.

The tribe and DPS announced Jan. 12 an agreement to provide mutual aid between the state and the Hopi tribe.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with the AZDPS to create this agreement which will help supplement our HLES to increase the potential for orderly and effective enforcement of the criminal and traffic laws of the Hopi Tribe,” said Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma during the Jan. 12 signing. "The agreement leads to a foundation that together, we can build upon the availability of law enforcement and medical services in case of emergency.”

Under the new agreement, state troopers will be cross-commissioned to enforce the tribe's criminal and traffic laws.

“This agreement provides the framework for mutual aid and the cross-commissioning of AZDPS troopers on the Hopi Reservation in efforts to enhance greater public safety and cooperation,” said Colonel Heston Silbert, director of AZDPS.

The Hopi Tribe has twelve villages located on three mesas with an estimated population of more than 10,000 people.