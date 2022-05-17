Winslow softball loses 3A state championship to repeat winner Sabino
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:30 a.m.
The Sabino Sabercats shut out the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 8-0 in the 3A state championship game held in Tempe May 13, earning their third straight win.
