OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Winslow Public Library works on art mediums

(Photo/Winslow Public Library)

(Photo/Winslow Public Library)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:27 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Public Library worked on Art Mediums May 10. Participants got PlayDoh and learned about the four different types of stop motion animation: claymation, object-motion-cutout-motion, and pixilation. We learned about equipment lighting, frame rate, cost and apps for creating stop motion animation at home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas