Winslow Public Library works on art mediums
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:27 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Public Library worked on Art Mediums May 10. Participants got PlayDoh and learned about the four different types of stop motion animation: claymation, object-motion-cutout-motion, and pixilation. We learned about equipment lighting, frame rate, cost and apps for creating stop motion animation at home.
