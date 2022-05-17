OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 19
Winslow Jr. High School's ILS class celebrate "Once Upon A Prom"

(Photo/Winslow Jr. High)

(Photo/Winslow Jr. High)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:19 a.m.

Winslow Jr. High School’s ILS teacher Erick Petranovich, along with support staff of Mr. J. Mitchell, Mrs. L. Mora and Mrs. R. Hardy put together a special "Once Upon A Prom" for the class. “It has been a great year of learning for this group of students and this was a wonderful way to celebrate their accomplishments,” Petranovich said.

