Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 19
Winslow Bulldog Jett Jue wins state with a personal best

(Photo/Winslow High School)

(Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:32 a.m.

WInslow Bulldog Jett Jue completes his undefeated season by winning with a winning 23'6" jump, six inches farther than his personal best and 8 inches beyond the rest of the 3A state title jumping field.

