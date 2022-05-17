Tuba City Elementary School honors Navajo language students
Tuba City Elementary School honored Navajo language students May 12. Right: Navajo language students of the month. Above: Mr Royd R. Lee directs Miss Tuba City Elementary School Princess Nia Balcerek to the podium, Miss Little Kindergarten Princess holds her September Student of the Month award and fifth grader Peyton Hatahlie sings the National Anthem in Navjao.
Photo Gallery
Tuba City Elementary honors Navajo Language students
Navajo language students of the month. (Photo/Sara Hoanie)
Miss Little Kindergarten Princess holds her September Student of the Month award. (Photo/Sara Honanie)
Miss Tuba City Elementary School Princess Nia Balcerek singing a song in Navajo, while Jahvontie Guzman Mr. Little Warrior Prince and Breanna Sampson Miss Little Kindergarten Princess stand to her right. (Photo/Sara Honanie)
Mr Royd R. Lee directes Miss Tuba City Elementary School Princess Nia Balcerek to the podium. (Photo/Sara Honanie)
Mistress of Ceremonies Tuba City High School student Mikyla Johnson introduces herself. (Photo/Sara Honanie)
