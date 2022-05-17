Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested Emmanuel Becerra of Litchfield Park, Arizona for trafficking dangerous and narcotic drugs.
Becerra is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash- only bond.
At approximately 1:38 p.m., the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in the Heber area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, K-9 Kilo was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he alerted a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2,360 suspected M-30 fentanyl pills, 10.1 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.
After arriving at the jail, the detention staff located an additional 360 M-30 pills hidden in Becerra’s shoe. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $68,000.
Becerra was booked for transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, and promoting prison contraband.
Information provided by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Navajo Police Department: Bootlegging on reservation results in 193 stops and 823 vehicle checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Photo highlights: Tuba City High School students dance the night away at prom
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: