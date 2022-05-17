OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest

Navajo County Sheriff's Office found fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a firearm during a traffic stop in Heber.(Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Navajo County Sheriff's Office found fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a firearm during a traffic stop in Heber.(Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:15 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested Emmanuel Becerra of Litchfield Park, Arizona for trafficking dangerous and narcotic drugs.

Becerra is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash- only bond.

At approximately 1:38 p.m., the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in the Heber area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, K-9 Kilo was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, where he alerted a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2,360 suspected M-30 fentanyl pills, 10.1 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.

After arriving at the jail, the detention staff located an additional 360 M-30 pills hidden in Becerra’s shoe. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $68,000.

Becerra was booked for transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, and promoting prison contraband.

Information provided by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office

