Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 19
Navajo leaders celebrate 30 years at Navajo Prep School in Farmington

(Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

(Photo/Navajo Nation Council)

Originally Published: May 17, 2022 10:34 a.m.

Navajo leaders celebrated 30 years of innovation and leadership at Navajo Preparatory School. School officials were joined by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Council Delegate Edison Wauneka to honor students, teachers, faculty and alumni at the school, which is dedicated to educating the next generation of Indigenous leaders while sustaining Navajo language and culture.

