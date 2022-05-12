Winslow Bulldogs softball team heads to state today in Tempe

WINSLOW, Ariz. -- The Winslow Bulldogs softball team plays in the #A State Championships today at 3 p.m. against Sabino High School at Arizona State University's Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The game will be streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnBydcAkFn0, where you can register for a free account to watch.

Information provided by Winslow High School Athletics