Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, May 13
Winslow Bulldogs softball team heads to state today in Tempe

(Photo/Winslow High School)

(Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: May 12, 2022 1:42 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. -- The Winslow Bulldogs softball team plays in the #A State Championships today at 3 p.m. against Sabino High School at Arizona State University's Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The game will be streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnBydcAkFn0, where you can register for a free account to watch.

Information provided by Winslow High School Athletics

