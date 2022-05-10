OFFERS
Photo highlights: Tuba City High School students dance the night away at prom

(Photos/TCUSD via Gilbert Honanie Photography)

(Photos/TCUSD via Gilbert Honanie Photography)

Originally Published: May 10, 2022 9:21 a.m.

The junior class at Tuba City High School hosted the 2022 prom May 7. Mike Sixkiller and Jeremy DJ Jermatik Baca provided music, while father and daughter duo Gilbert Honanie and Sara Honanie captured some memorable moments.

(Photos/TCUSD via Gilbert Honanie Photography)

(Photos/TCUSD via Gilbert Honanie Photography)

