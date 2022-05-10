Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez earns a Masters of Public Administration
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 8:59 a.m.
The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge extended their congratulations to Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez for completing her Masters of Public Administration degree program from Northern Arizona University. “Our First Lady continues to embody and exemplify the words of Chief Manuelito, ‘education is the ladder. Tell my people to take it,’” Rockbridge said. “She has demonstrated strength and resiliency while being a dedicated leader to our Navajo people and loved one to her children and companion.”
