Miss Navajo Nation serves at Nahata Dzil Senior Center

Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge's participated in an elder drive-thru lunch distribution at Nahata Dzil Senior Center May 6. During the event, Rockbridge assisted with the distribution of incentive items and food trays to elders. Nahata Dzil Senior Center services 80 plus elders within the community including those who are in need of home delivery trays or assistance. The Nahata Dzil Senior Center gifted Miss Navajo Nation a traditional outfit to thank her for her service to the Diné people.