Miss Navajo Nation serves at Nahata Dzil Senior Center
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 8:57 a.m.
Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge's participated in an elder drive-thru lunch distribution at Nahata Dzil Senior Center May 6. During the event, Rockbridge assisted with the distribution of incentive items and food trays to elders. Nahata Dzil Senior Center services 80 plus elders within the community including those who are in need of home delivery trays or assistance. The Nahata Dzil Senior Center gifted Miss Navajo Nation a traditional outfit to thank her for her service to the Diné people.
Most Read
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Celebrating mothers and daughters
- Meth and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Holbrook
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- NAU offers free tuition for qualifying residents
- Paatuwaqatsi Water is Life run calls attention to ongoing threats to Grand Canyon
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Winslow celebrates national exposure; new business and development
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: