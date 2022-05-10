Meth and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Holbrook
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 8 a.m.
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On April 27, a Navajo County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 293, just east of Holbrook, for a civil traffic violation. After consent was given to search the vehicle, Deputies located 14 pounds of cocaine and two pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value is over $670,000.00.
Jose Antonio Gonzales (34) and Gilberto Beccerra Torres (26) both of North Carolina were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Narcotic Drugs and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs.
Most Read
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Celebrating mothers and daughters
- Meth and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Holbrook
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- NAU offers free tuition for qualifying residents
- Paatuwaqatsi Water is Life run calls attention to ongoing threats to Grand Canyon
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Winslow celebrates national exposure; new business and development
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: