Meth and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On April 27, a Navajo County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 293, just east of Holbrook, for a civil traffic violation. After consent was given to search the vehicle, Deputies located 14 pounds of cocaine and two pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value is over $670,000.00.

Jose Antonio Gonzales (34) and Gilberto Beccerra Torres (26) both of North Carolina were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Narcotic Drugs and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs.