Around Winslow: week of May 11
Midway West Carnival May 12-15
Midway West Carnival takes place in Winslow May 12-15. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available at the Winslow Recreation Department (503 E. Cherry St.) for $20 each starting May 9. All final ticket sales will end May 13 at 4 p.m. or until sold out. Wristbands will also be available for purchase at the carnival ticket booth (Prices increase at the booth). More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Department (928) 289-5714.
NPC St. Mary’s Food Box Distribution May 18
A food box distribution from St. Mary’s takes place May 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Northland Pioneer College 2251 E. Navajo Blvd. in Holbrook.
Guinness World Record Holder Mark Rothstein offers youth program June 9
The Verde Valley Company of the Arizona Rangers is hosting J.U.M.P (jump up for our military and police) June 9 from 6-7 p.m. at Route 66 Plaza in Winslow. The inspirational program is for youth of all ages and is presented by Arizona Ranger Mark Rothstein, who holds the Guinness World Record Holder for jumping rope for 36 hours. Rothstein will inspire children with jump rope exhibitions and share important messages about keeping fit, showing integrity and reminding children that police and military are friends. This is a 30-minute interactive program.
