Around the Rez: week of May 11

Grief Recovery Group May 14

The Leupp Cedar Nazarene Church is hosting a grief recovery group session May 14 at 9 a.m. (MST) for anyone struggling with grief and needing help. The church is located at the southwestern most end of the Navajo Nation near I-40. Turn south at church sign near milepost 1 on Navajo Route 15. Drive five miles on a dirt road and you are there. More information is available by calling (928) 458-6648. The theme is Psalms 147:3 "He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds." (KJV)

Spring Festival in Polacca May 21-22

An outdoor Spring Festival is scheduled for May 21-22, at the Honyumptewa residence in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi reservation, milepost 391.8.

This two-day event starts at 10 a.m. and end’s at 6 p.m. (MST) on both days.

Arts and crafts, games booths and food vendors will be available. Space is limited, so reserve your space today. Peddlers Permit & Food Handlers Card is required.

Vendors are responsible for providing their own canopy, table and chair. Space will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Face masks will be provided upon request. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Everyone welcome!

Come and enjoy the festival with family, friends, and relatives. More information about vendor space is available by calling (928) 737-0174. This is a drug & alcohol free event. Sponsored by DHD Events.

Casting call, paid — Native Amerian with baby

Holt Hamilton Productions is looking for a Natvie American (age 23-32) with baby age (1-5 months) for a commerical (paid). This is a safe baby sleep campaign. The baby needs to be able to sleep on their back in a crib without sleep props. Film schedule hopes to film around baby's normal nap time.

Filming location in greater Phoenix area. Filming Date will be one day during the week of June 6. Pay is $1,500 per talent ($500 session, $1,000 usage fee). Travel is not covered.

Email current photos (one of parent, one of baby, one of parent holding the baby), contact information and how your baby can fall asleep to holthamiltonfilms@gmail.com (small photos required). The submission deadline is May 18.

Young Native Warrior gathering

Though it is weeks away, registration for the 2022 "Rebels" Warrior Leadership Summit in Carlinville, Illinois, has begun and many Navajos have participated in the past.



The 30th anniversary gathering is sponsored by On Eagles' Wings (OEW) at the Lake Williamson Retreat Center. It allows 600 Canadian and USA Native youth ages 15 to 30 to join in biblical teachings, concerts, leadership training, breakout sessions, praise/worship, baptisms, sports and eating.

Upon completion, they return to their reservations or reserves to help or start their own ministries. More information about cost or applications is available by calling OEW director Ron Hutchcraft at (870) 741-3300 or write PO Box 400, Harrison, AR 72602-0400.

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed, starting Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.