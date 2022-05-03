OFFERS
Winslow fire hosts training exercises

(Photos/Winslow Fire Dept.)

(Photos/Winslow Fire Dept.)

Originally Published: May 3, 2022 8:31 a.m.

Winslow Fire Dept. hosted extrication training last weekend for members of Holbrook Volunteer Fire Dept., Hopi Structural Fire & Rescue, Blue Ridge Fire District, Water Wheel Fire & Medical District and Vernon Fire District.

(Photos/Winslow Fire Dept.)

