Joseph City Wildcats defeat Red Mesa, head to state
Originally Published: May 3, 2022 7:40 a.m.
The Joseph City Wildcats hosted Red Mesa for their final home game of the regular season. Joseph City won, 11 to 1. The Wildcats will be heading to the playoffs this week.
