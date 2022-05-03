Around the Rez: week of May 4

National Navajo Days of Prayer May 5

The 2022 National Day of Prayer is May 5 and the theme is "Exalt the Lord who has established us," based on Cdossians 2:6-7. Prayers are needed for our national, state and local tribal leaders and the many issues facing America.

The Navajo Nation observed a day of prayer in March after creating one.

The national prayer day was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman. It was amended in 1988 to be on the first Thursday in May under the Ronal Reagan administration. More information about local events can be found by calling the Prayer Task Force in Colorado at 1-800-444-8828.

Spring Festival in Polacca May 21-22

An outdoor Spring Festival is scheduled for May 21-22, at the Honyumptewa residence in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi reservation, milepost 391.8.

This two-day event starts at 10 a.m. and end’s at 6 p.m. (MST) on both days.

Arts and crafts, games booths and food vendors will be available. Space is limited, so reserve your space today. Peddlers Permit & Food Handlers Card is required.

Vendors are responsible for providing their own canopy, table and chair. Space will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Face masks will be provided upon request. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Everyone welcome!

Come and enjoy the festival with family, friends, and relatives. More information about vendor space is available by calling (928) 737-0174. This is a drug & alcohol free event. Sponsored by DHD Events.

Casting call, paid — Native American with baby

Holt Hamilton Productions is looking for a Native American (age 23-32) with baby age (1-5 months) for a commercial (paid). This is a safe baby sleep campaign. The baby needs to be able to sleep on their back in a crib without sleep props. Film schedule hopes to film around baby's normal nap time.

Filming location in greater Phoenix area. Filming Date will be one day during the week of June 6. Pay is $1,500 per talent ($500 session, $1,000 usage fee). Travel is not covered.

Email current photos (one of parent, one of baby, one of parent holding the baby), contact information and how your baby can fall asleep to holthamiltonfilms@gmail.com (small photos required). The submission deadline is May 18.