Around the Rez: week of May 4
National Navajo Days of Prayer May 5
The 2022 National Day of Prayer is May 5 and the theme is "Exalt the Lord who has established us," based on Cdossians 2:6-7. Prayers are needed for our national, state and local tribal leaders and the many issues facing America.
The Navajo Nation observed a day of prayer in March after creating one.
The national prayer day was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman. It was amended in 1988 to be on the first Thursday in May under the Ronal Reagan administration. More information about local events can be found by calling the Prayer Task Force in Colorado at 1-800-444-8828.
Spring Festival in Polacca May 21-22
An outdoor Spring Festival is scheduled for May 21-22, at the Honyumptewa residence in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi reservation, milepost 391.8.
This two-day event starts at 10 a.m. and end’s at 6 p.m. (MST) on both days.
Arts and crafts, games booths and food vendors will be available. Space is limited, so reserve your space today. Peddlers Permit & Food Handlers Card is required.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own canopy, table and chair. Space will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Face masks will be provided upon request. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Everyone welcome!
Come and enjoy the festival with family, friends, and relatives. More information about vendor space is available by calling (928) 737-0174. This is a drug & alcohol free event. Sponsored by DHD Events.
Casting call, paid — Native American with baby
Holt Hamilton Productions is looking for a Native American (age 23-32) with baby age (1-5 months) for a commercial (paid). This is a safe baby sleep campaign. The baby needs to be able to sleep on their back in a crib without sleep props. Film schedule hopes to film around baby's normal nap time.
Filming location in greater Phoenix area. Filming Date will be one day during the week of June 6. Pay is $1,500 per talent ($500 session, $1,000 usage fee). Travel is not covered.
Email current photos (one of parent, one of baby, one of parent holding the baby), contact information and how your baby can fall asleep to holthamiltonfilms@gmail.com (small photos required). The submission deadline is May 18.
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- Paatuwaqatsi Water is Life run calls attention to ongoing threats to Grand Canyon
- Winslow celebrates national exposure; new business and development
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Celebrating mothers and daughters
- Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: