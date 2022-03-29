OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 30
Photo highlights: Winslow Bulldogs take home wins over Monument Valley

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 11:35 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 29, 2022 11:41 AM

Winslow Bulldogs High School varsity baseball beat the Monument Valley Mustangs 21-0 in Winslow March 26. The Lady Bulldogs also won their game against the Lady Lobos 16-6 at home in Winslow.

Bulldog teams win against Monument Valley
