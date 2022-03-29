Northern Arizona Book Festival returns with Native authors; in-person and Zoom events
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Book Festival is excited to announce its return in conventional fashion with virtual components for a world still gripped by uncertainty.
The festival will run April 1- April 10 with live, in-person events and dual modality sessions via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live.
This year, the festival will present a multitude of different authors as well as literary presses. On Friday night, the event kicks off with *Creative Meditation guided by Tanner Menard.
The rest of the weekend will include events such as Drag Queen Story Time, Queer Poetry Salon and Scottish Showcase, and authors such as Baje Whitethorn, Avery Denny, Jake Skeets, Orlando White, Shaina Nez and more.
Indigenous artisans
• April 1 at 5 p.m., Klee Benally, Deidra Peaches, Radmilla Cody, Pauletta Chief and Stephanie Little.
Indigenous Story Time at the Museum of Northern Arizona
• April 9 at 11 a.m. Daniel Vandever, tanner menard and Baje Whitethorne Sr., will read books published by Salina Bookshelf.
• April 9 at noon Abalone Mountain Press presents poets Taté Walker and Barbara Joe will read books published by Abalone Mountain Press.
Established in 1997, the Northern Arizona Book Festival is a literary nonprofit based out of Kinłání, which works to coordinate readings, panels, workshops, contests, and more that reflect the literary interests and cultural issues that define life in the Colorado Plateau region of northern Arizona.
As part of its regular programming, the NOAZBF includes the Indigenous Writers' Symposium, Young Readers' Festival, and the Flagstaff Off-the-Page Lit Crawl (FLG OTP).
More information about the festival or the full schedule is available at https://www.noazbookfest.org/.
