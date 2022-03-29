Navajo Technical University students present science projects at Research Day competition

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On March 9, 2022, the university held its Ninth Annual Research Day competition for NTU students from various disciplines of study to showcase their research projects.

The event awarded cash prizes to the top three research projects that were submitted and displayed for visitors.

NTU students, Layla James, and Jesslyn Chief were acknowledged as the winners for their research “Encapsulation of Native American Plants for Therapeutics.” Their analysis verified the correlation of native plant species and its affects in various forms to treat certain health disorders.



“The research competitions are designed to showcase the student’s abilities to convey the information they learn and apply them to situations in our environment, it also prepares them for professional opportunities,” said Dean of Undergraduate Studies at NTU Dr. Casmir Agbaraji, as he discussed the event and its intent to develop skills for student participants.

Research presentations receiving honors at the event were second-place winners; Malynndra Tom, Kirby Morris, and Darlene Wilson for their project “A Parallel of Traditional uses of Yucca with Modern Science.

The research project that earned the third-place award was by Randy Largo, Chase Bebo, and Phaizon Osborne for their analysis on climate change through impacts on Pinon Trees on the Navajo Nation.

The annual event was held exclusively for NTU students who displayed their research and discussed them with those who attended. The submitted projects were judged by five university officials who determined the winners on their ability to thoroughly present their analysis, comprehensive impacts, and subject organization. The event included 15 research projects from NTU’s environmental science, engineering, and biology programs.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University