Around the Rez: week of March 30

Christ is Risen celebration

Ranch Hands Ministry is celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with singing, fellowship and a community cookout on April 2 at 4 p.m. (MST). Gospel groups are invited to the event 1.5 miles north of the former El Paso station. Turn north at the ranch sign on Navajo 15 and follow the car dust. More information is available by calling Leonard Chee at 928-255-7675. The ministry started in 1991 and holds yearly camp meetings around Labor Day weekend in the juniper forest east of Flagstaff.

Baje Whitethorne Sr: Nááts'íilid /Rainbow Light opens at MNA April 2

The Baje Whitethorne Sr: Náátsʼíilid /Rainbow Light exhibit opens at the Musuem of Northern Arizona April 2, with a private viewing for MNA members May 6.

Bursting with color, this retrospective exhibit presents the full spectrum of art by Baje Whitethorne Sr., a visual storyteller acclaimed for his colorful paintings full of life and energy.



Slow Art Day at MNA April 2

The Museum of Northern Arizona will hold a Slow Art DAy April 2, in person at the museum, with a discussion at 2 p.m. led by fine art curator Alan Petersen.

Rush in, slow down, and take time to really look at pieces of art from our newest exhibition: Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid (Rainbow Light). Slow Art Day is a global event to help people discover the joy of art. By looking at each piece of art for five full minutes, you return to the moment, see more, and make your own discoveries.

Pioneer Museum is open to the public

The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed, starting Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications

If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care

Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.