OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Winslow High School Bulldogs Robotics Team selected for Sparklight Dream Bigger contest
Public voting continues through March 31 for team chance to win $3,000

The Winslow High School Robotics teams is one of 10 finalists for Sparklight's Dream Bigger contest. (Photo courtesy Winslow High School)

The Winslow High School Robotics teams is one of 10 finalists for Sparklight's Dream Bigger contest. (Photo courtesy Winslow High School)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 28, 2022 8:34 a.m.

PHOENIX — Winslow High School’s robotics team is among the finalist for Sparklight’s Dream Bigger social media campaign, which offers schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by the internet service provider the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project.

The Winslow Bulldog Robotics team said they would use the $3,000 to compete in the FIRST FRC robotics with many other schools in the state and in the nation.

“We try innovative ways to use robotics to solve problems related to issues on Earth and in space,” Byran Larson wrote in the entry submitted by the team. “We are looking to the future and we think robotics will be a big part of that future.”

Public voting at sparklight.com/contest continues through March 31 and will determine the five winners from among the 10 finalists listed below:

Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc. – Aransas Pass, Texas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri – Joplin, Mo.

Denison ISD B. McDaniel Intermediate School – Denison, Texas

Edinburgh Middle School Science Olympiad team – Edinburgh, Ind.

FIRST Robotics team 5461 - the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation (V.E.R.N.) – Meridian, Idaho

Middleton Middle School – Middleton, Idaho

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary Computer Science/Coding Club – Ocean Springs, Miss.

Pass Christian Public School District – Pass Christian, Miss.

St. James Day School Science Olympiad Team – Texarkana, Ark.

Winslow High School Robotics Club – Winslow, Ariz.

K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves entered by submitting a written entry outlining how the award would be used to fund their technology project and how the project benefits students.

“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, vice president, Communications Strategy. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger through diverse and innovative ways.”

The finalists – as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award – will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas