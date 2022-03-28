Winslow High School Bulldogs Robotics Team selected for Sparklight Dream Bigger contest
Public voting continues through March 31 for team chance to win $3,000
PHOENIX — Winslow High School’s robotics team is among the finalist for Sparklight’s Dream Bigger social media campaign, which offers schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by the internet service provider the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project.
The Winslow Bulldog Robotics team said they would use the $3,000 to compete in the FIRST FRC robotics with many other schools in the state and in the nation.
“We try innovative ways to use robotics to solve problems related to issues on Earth and in space,” Byran Larson wrote in the entry submitted by the team. “We are looking to the future and we think robotics will be a big part of that future.”
Public voting at sparklight.com/contest continues through March 31 and will determine the five winners from among the 10 finalists listed below:
Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc. – Aransas Pass, Texas
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri – Joplin, Mo.
Denison ISD B. McDaniel Intermediate School – Denison, Texas
Edinburgh Middle School Science Olympiad team – Edinburgh, Ind.
FIRST Robotics team 5461 - the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation (V.E.R.N.) – Meridian, Idaho
Middleton Middle School – Middleton, Idaho
Ocean Springs Upper Elementary Computer Science/Coding Club – Ocean Springs, Miss.
Pass Christian Public School District – Pass Christian, Miss.
St. James Day School Science Olympiad Team – Texarkana, Ark.
Winslow High School Robotics Club – Winslow, Ariz.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves entered by submitting a written entry outlining how the award would be used to fund their technology project and how the project benefits students.
“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, vice president, Communications Strategy. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger through diverse and innovative ways.”
The finalists – as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award – will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
