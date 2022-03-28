Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller

WINDOW ROCK, AZ. — At approximately 2:29 p.m. on March 25, the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District received a call regarding a bomb threat directed toward the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller.



A male individual called the Window Rock Police District and made a statement about a bomb in the building and disconnected the call. NPD officers arrived on location and employees were evacuated to allow for the search of the building. There are no reports of injuries, however, the investigation continues.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez thanked the police department for their quick response to the situation.

“The employees at the center of the threat are the same employees who are working diligently and through the weekends to process and mail out the much-need ARPA Hardship Assistance checks to our Navajo people,” Nez said. “When these threats are made, we take them very seriously, and unfortunately, it only delays the process of distributing the relief that our people need. We pray for the safety of all employees and our people.”

The Navajo Police Department said it takes threats of this type very seriously and the incident had impacted the Office of Controller’s work.

Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton posted on Twitter that Hardship checks are delayed when threats are made to the Controller Office or Hardship team and that it was important to be patient with the team, who did not making any decisions regarding the process of getting the check out.

“Threatening violence won’t speed up the process of printing and mailing Hardship checks,” she said. “These threats delay the process and makes everybody have to wait a few days more. Come on, people. I know everyone is in need but threatening violence is not doing anyone any favors.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Information provided by Navajo Police Department