Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 26
Miss Navajo Nation visits Pinon Community School

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:58 a.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge visited Pinon Community School March 17 where she read books to both of the Kindergarten classes about public safety and the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines. Miss Pinon Community School Princess and Brave and Miss Pinon Elementary School were also on hand during Rockbridge's visit.

photo

