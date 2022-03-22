Louise Yellowman Country Park reopens after hiatus during pandemic

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County reopened Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City March 21 after park closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coconino County Parks and Recreation closed Louise Yellowman County Park in March 2020 because of increasing COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.

Coconino County hworked with the Tuba City Chapter House and local area health representatives on re-opening the County Park as soon as possible. The decision to reopen Louise Yellowman County Park was made in collaboration with Tuba City leadership and health representatives based on the decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the increase in vaccination availability and distribution.

Coconino County Parks and Recreation and its partners encourage visitors to practice the 3 Ws to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its variants:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands.

Additionally, Coconino County Parks and Recreation Department is not approving permits for any special events or ramada use and is asking the public to avoid gathering in groups of 15 or more. Park hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the park restrooms remain closed.

Louise Yellowman County Park, located in Tuba City, is one of the most beloved and visited parks in Coconino County. Coconino County said it is pleased to make this important community space available once again.

