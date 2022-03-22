Federal spending bill provides $8 mil for Tuba City long-term care, skilled nursing and cancer center

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation commended approval of $8 million to help develop long-term care, skilled nursing services and support for the existing cancer treatment center at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. on the Navajo Nation.

The funding was included in the $1.5 trillion spending bill, signed into law March 11, to fund the federal government through the remainder of FY2022.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the collaboration and support of the congressional delegation, TCRHCC, its Washington office and many others were important in securing the funding for Navajo elders and the cancer center.

“This historic funding allocation is the very first federal investment in tribal based cancer care. We had the honor of joining First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a visit to the cancer treatment center and now we are pleased to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to reignite the Cancer Moonshot mission to end cancer,” Nez said.

The expansion of the current cancer treatment center means that, in addition to hematology treatment, the specialty care clinic will now move a step closer to providing radiation oncology treatment so that cancer patients can receive the services closer to home rather than having to travel off of the Navajo Nation.

In 2019, President Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez welcomed U.S. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and the Cancer Support Community to Tuba City, Arizona to visit the first cancer treatment center in all of Indian Country, which developed through partnerships with the Barbara Bradley Baekgaard Family Foundation, Biden Cancer Initiative, Eisai, Merck, and Pfizer.

“We commend the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation board and CEO Lynette Bonar for forging new partnerships with universities, health care companies, and health industry professionals to garner support for the cancer treatment center to provide chemotherapy, support groups, and other much needed services for Navajo people who suffer from various types of cancer,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “Many hands were laid to this great work and we fully support this successful effort to fight cancer and help save more lives.”

The Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation, located nearly 80 miles northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient emergency services, dental and ophthalmology services, orthopedics, OB-GYN, oral surgery, eye surgery and urological procedures.

According to a press release, the Office of the President and Vice President continues to support the ongoing efforts of the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation to fully establish long-term skilled nursing services and to construct a new hospital facility to replace the current hospital constructed in 1975.

Information provided by OPVP