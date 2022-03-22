OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

City of Winslow reinstates late fees March 21

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:59 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. – The city of Winslow will be reinstating late fees and shut offs starting March 21.

Final notices were mailed March 22 and shut offs will begin March 28. There is a $40 reconnect fee to have services reinstated.

The city of Winslow offers paperless statements. For those interested in this service email financedept@winslowaz.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas