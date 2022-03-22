City of Winslow reinstates late fees March 21
Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:59 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. – The city of Winslow will be reinstating late fees and shut offs starting March 21.
Final notices were mailed March 22 and shut offs will begin March 28. There is a $40 reconnect fee to have services reinstated.
The city of Winslow offers paperless statements. For those interested in this service email financedept@winslowaz.gov.
