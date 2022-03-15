U.S. 160 paving preservation project near Kayenta resumes this summer
KAYENTA, Ariz. — Construction on a pavement preservation project on U.S. 160, between Long House Valley and Kayenta, Arizona, will resume final surface paving early this summer.
There are no restrictions or closures in place until that time.
ADOT construction projects in northeastern Arizona, including the White Mountains region, stop operations during the winter as pavement and concrete work cannot be performed during this time of year due to low temperatures and wet weather conditions.
Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022.
More information about the project is available by visiting US 160: Long House Valley-Kayenta Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
Information provided by ADOT
