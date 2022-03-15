Tsé Ałnáozti’í community kicks-off construction of new bridge

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge joined Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter officials to mark the official start of construction of a long-awaited bridge that will serve community members, students and first responders. The new 104-foot long single-span bridge, located along N5012 along the Sanostee Wash, will allow commuters to cross the dirt wash safely without having to cross flooded areas during times of heavy rain or snowfall. During construction of the new bridge, the contractors will also install new drainage structures, cattleguards, signs, striping and double chip seal pavement.