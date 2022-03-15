Tsé Ałnáozti’í community kicks-off construction of new bridge
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge joined Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter officials to mark the official start of construction of a long-awaited bridge that will serve community members, students and first responders. The new 104-foot long single-span bridge, located along N5012 along the Sanostee Wash, will allow commuters to cross the dirt wash safely without having to cross flooded areas during times of heavy rain or snowfall. During construction of the new bridge, the contractors will also install new drainage structures, cattleguards, signs, striping and double chip seal pavement.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson elected president of Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
- Around the Rez: week of March 16
- Arrest made for at Kykotsmovi after wielding knife at boarding school
- Hopi High boys basketball team recognized for 1997 championship
- Navajo Technical University rodeo team competes at Grand Canyon region opener
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: