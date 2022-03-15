NPC Governing Board seeks representatives from District 2
SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Northland Pioneer College (NPC) is seeking candidates to represent Districts 2 and 5 on the Navajo County Community College District Governing Board.
District 2, covers a portion of the Navajo reservation and all of the Navajo County portion of the Hopi reservation including all or part of the chapters and villages of Birdsprings, Dilkon, Greasewood, Indian Wells, Jeddito, Keams Canyon, Low Mountain, Oraibi, Polacca, Teesto, Toreva, Whitecone, and most of the City of Winslow.
District 5 encompasses White Mountain Apache communities in Navajo County.
The successful candidate will serve a six-year term, beginning January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2029.
To qualify for the Nov. 8 general election ballot, interested parties must submit a statement of interest with the Navajo County Elections Department at the Navajo County Complex in Holbrook, before collecting necessary signatures.
Nominating petitions for District 2 must contain the signatures of at least 65 registered voters residing in the district. Petitioners for the District 5 seat must provide a minimum of 69 signatures of registered district voters. Nomination petitions and papers may be filed no earlier than June 11 and no later than July 11 at 5 p.m.
The five-member unpaid District Governing Board sets college policies and oversees the general operation of Northland Pioneer College. The board hires and directs the college president, who, in coordination with an executive team of vice presidents and directors, implements board policies and carries out day-to-day operations at the college.
Board meetings are usually held the third Tuesday of every month (except July) at 10 a.m. at the NPC Holbrook Campus located at 2251 E. Navajo Blvd.
Candidate forms and additional information can be found online at www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Candidates/Candidate-Packet.
