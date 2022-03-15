Navajo Nation seeks members for settlement with Tate's Auto Group
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of a settlement.
The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the Office of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is searching for people eligible to receive part of a $450,000 settlement between Tate's Auto Group and the Federal Trade Commission.
The owner of Tate's Auto Group was accused of manipulating consumer information on financial documents, according to a FTC complaint filed in 2018. The settlement was reached last summer and approved by a federal judge in Arizona.
It's believed as many as 4,000 consumers were impacted.
Tate's Auto had locations in Gallup and the Arizona communities of Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow. Tribal officials believe many of the customers were members of the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission says their members who bought cars would have been greatly harmed.
Sandi Wilson, an investigator with the commission, says tracking down customers on the Navajo Nation can be hard because some often change mailing addresses. They hope to hear from customers by March 18.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson elected president of Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
- Around the Rez: week of March 16
- Arrest made for at Kykotsmovi after wielding knife at boarding school
- Hopi High boys basketball team recognized for 1997 championship
- Navajo Technical University rodeo team competes at Grand Canyon region opener
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: