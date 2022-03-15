OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Navajo Nation seeks members for settlement with Tate's Auto Group

(Photo courtesy of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission)

(Photo courtesy of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 15, 2022 8:56 a.m.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of a settlement.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the Office of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is searching for people eligible to receive part of a $450,000 settlement between Tate's Auto Group and the Federal Trade Commission.

The owner of Tate's Auto Group was accused of manipulating consumer information on financial documents, according to a FTC complaint filed in 2018. The settlement was reached last summer and approved by a federal judge in Arizona.

It's believed as many as 4,000 consumers were impacted.

Tate's Auto had locations in Gallup and the Arizona communities of Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow. Tribal officials believe many of the customers were members of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission says their members who bought cars would have been greatly harmed.

Sandi Wilson, an investigator with the commission, says tracking down customers on the Navajo Nation can be hard because some often change mailing addresses. They hope to hear from customers by March 18.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas