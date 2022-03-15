Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — As of March 14, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has printed and mailed approximately 110,000 ARPA Hardship Assistance checks for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation, who previously received Hardship Assistance through the CARES Act.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as the office continues to work diligently, including weekends, to process and distribute the remaining 200,000 plus checks,” said Controller Elizabeth Begay. “Our staff members are working hard and we understand the need for relief and support for the Navajo people.”

For those who have not previously applied for hardship assistance, new applications must be completed, signed, and submitted no later than Dec. 30, 2022. Applications are available online at: https://www.nnooc.org.

If you have further questions, contact the Office of the Controller at ARPAHardship@nnooc.org or call (928) 871-6106, (928) 871-6315, (928) 223-3525, (928) 224-8148, (928) 224-8187, (928) 224-8212, (928) 371-9226, (928) 223-3709, or (928) 223-3712. Please contact the Navajo Office of Vital Records & ID at (928) 871-6386 or visit their website for more information regarding tribal enrollment.