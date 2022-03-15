OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks

The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has distributed 110,000 hardship assistance checks as of March 14. (Photo/OPVP)

The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has distributed 110,000 hardship assistance checks as of March 14. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 9:05 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — As of March 14, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has printed and mailed approximately 110,000 ARPA Hardship Assistance checks for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation, who previously received Hardship Assistance through the CARES Act.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as the office continues to work diligently, including weekends, to process and distribute the remaining 200,000 plus checks,” said Controller Elizabeth Begay. “Our staff members are working hard and we understand the need for relief and support for the Navajo people.”

For those who have not previously applied for hardship assistance, new applications must be completed, signed, and submitted no later than Dec. 30, 2022. Applications are available online at: https://www.nnooc.org.

If you have further questions, contact the Office of the Controller at ARPAHardship@nnooc.org or call (928) 871-6106, (928) 871-6315, (928) 223-3525, (928) 224-8148, (928) 224-8187, (928) 224-8212, (928) 371-9226, (928) 223-3709, or (928) 223-3712. Please contact the Navajo Office of Vital Records & ID at (928) 871-6386 or visit their website for more information regarding tribal enrollment.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas