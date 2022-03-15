Arrest made for at Kykotsmovi after wielding knife at boarding school

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — On March 2, a Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy, assigned to patrol the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, was requested to assist Navajo Nation Police Department with a burglary that occurred at the Rocky Ridge Market in Kykotsmovi Village.

Leslie Cody Goy, 23, of Kykotsmovi Village, was taken into custody by the Navajo Nation Police Department.

While en-route to the call, the deputy was advised the subject was armed with a knife and was at the Rocky Ridge Boarding School. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. During the investigation, the deputy located shoe prints and followed them to a nearby residence. They contacted Goy, who matched the description of the burglary and weapons offense at the school. The investigation led to a search of the home which revealed the stolen property.

“This incident goes to show our commitment to serving all of our communities in and around Navajo County. I am proud of the hard work our Deputies do, and as always we value the partnership with Navajo Nation Police Department and Hopi Law Enforcement,” said Navajo County Sheriff David M. Clouse.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office