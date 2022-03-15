Around the Rez: week of March 16

A tour of free coffee, donuts, music and gifts

Across Nations plans a tour of a new communications center and report on new radio plans March 24-27..

The tour starts March 24 with new radio building updates. The March 25 schedule includes the tours where free coffee and donuts are available. On March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be live music, gift giving and the Proverbs Christian Bookstore will be open. Community members can listen live on KTBA 760 AM in Tuba City and other new listener supported FM stations. More information is available at 505-371-5587.

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care

Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.

Mask mandate remains in effect for Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation’s face mask mandate remains in effect in all public places within the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-007 issued April 17, 2020. The State of New Mexico lifted its indoor mask requirement Feb. 17, but this does not apply to the Navajo Nation. The nation requests that the public continue to wear face masks in all public places to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

Pioneer museum open in Flagstaff

The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.