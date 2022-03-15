Around the Rez: week of March 16
A tour of free coffee, donuts, music and gifts
Across Nations plans a tour of a new communications center and report on new radio plans March 24-27..
The tour starts March 24 with new radio building updates. The March 25 schedule includes the tours where free coffee and donuts are available. On March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be live music, gift giving and the Proverbs Christian Bookstore will be open. Community members can listen live on KTBA 760 AM in Tuba City and other new listener supported FM stations. More information is available at 505-371-5587.
Hopi Cultural Center closed
The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.
Winslow Police accepting expired medications
If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.
Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care
Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.
Mask mandate remains in effect for Navajo Nation
The Navajo Nation’s face mask mandate remains in effect in all public places within the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-007 issued April 17, 2020. The State of New Mexico lifted its indoor mask requirement Feb. 17, but this does not apply to the Navajo Nation. The nation requests that the public continue to wear face masks in all public places to reduce the risks of COVID-19.
Pioneer museum open in Flagstaff
The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson elected president of Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
- Around the Rez: week of March 16
- Arrest made for at Kykotsmovi after wielding knife at boarding school
- Hopi High boys basketball team recognized for 1997 championship
- Navajo Technical University rodeo team competes at Grand Canyon region opener
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: