Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce March 9 that he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more than 2.5 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives, the White House said.
The selection of Roselyn Tso to lead the Indian Health Services comes amid a push from tribal health advocates for stability in the agency. Acting directors have filled the role for years.
Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, most recently served as the director for the agency's Navajo region, which stretches across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. She began her career with the Indian Health Service in 1984 and held various roles in the agency's Portland area and at its headquarters in Maryland, the White House said.
Tso's nomination is subject to confirmation from the U.S. Senate. She holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Oregon and a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.
The Indian Health Service repeatedly has been the focus of congressional hearings and scathing government reports that seek reform. The agency runs two dozen hospitals and about 90 other health care facilities around the country, most of which are small and on or near Native American reservations.
Other hospitals and health care facilities are run by tribes or tribal organizations under contract with the agency.
The National Indian Health Board wrote to Biden last November, saying it was disappointed he had not made the nomination of an Indian Health Service director a higher priority, particularly because the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately sickened and killed Native Americans.
Tribal members also have been hit hard as COVID-19 fueled America's drug crisis.
- Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Ganado native Rod Denetso stepping down as Navajo Prep football coach
- Hopi High boys basketball team recognized for 1997 championship
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- A Hogan for Harry: Work continues on hogan for USMC veteran
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: