Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 12
Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges

From left: Navajo Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, joins newly appointed IHS Director Roselyn Tso and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in Albuquerque, N.M. in July 2019. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 10, 2022 9:43 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce March 9 that he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more than 2.5 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives, the White House said.

The selection of Roselyn Tso to lead the Indian Health Services comes amid a push from tribal health advocates for stability in the agency. Acting directors have filled the role for years.

Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, most recently served as the director for the agency's Navajo region, which stretches across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. She began her career with the Indian Health Service in 1984 and held various roles in the agency's Portland area and at its headquarters in Maryland, the White House said.

Tso's nomination is subject to confirmation from the U.S. Senate. She holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Oregon and a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

The Indian Health Service repeatedly has been the focus of congressional hearings and scathing government reports that seek reform. The agency runs two dozen hospitals and about 90 other health care facilities around the country, most of which are small and on or near Native American reservations.

Other hospitals and health care facilities are run by tribes or tribal organizations under contract with the agency.

The National Indian Health Board wrote to Biden last November, saying it was disappointed he had not made the nomination of an Indian Health Service director a higher priority, particularly because the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately sickened and killed Native Americans.

Tribal members also have been hit hard as COVID-19 fueled America's drug crisis.

