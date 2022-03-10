First lady touts Biden cancer initiative in Tucson visit
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted her husband's push to eradicate cancer and the Biden administration's efforts to improve health care for Native Americans during a stop March 8 at the Tohono O'odham Nation outside Tucson.
Biden met with tribal health officials and leaders of the University of Arizona Cancer Center, who discussed their joint efforts to improve cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans.
"You're doing a great job because you're getting out into the rural areas and you're reaching people," Biden said. "And that's what we need. So really incredible. I mean, really, it's inspiring."
She was joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Later, Biden visited the San Xavier del bac Mission, founded by Father Eusebio Kino in 1692.
"Oh, this is amazing. It's beautiful," Biden said as she entered.
Elders welcomed the first lady to tribal lands with a traditional blessing, and a group of women performed a dance that honors the tribe's tradition of basket weaving.
Biden commemorated International Women's Day in the backyard of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, where the first lady said she was thinking of the women in Ukraine fighting to protect their country from Russian invaders as well as women in Russia bravely protesting the war.
Biden was in Phoenix March 7, where she toured an Intel semiconductor factory and raised money for the Democratic National Committee.
