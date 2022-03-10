OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

First lady touts Biden cancer initiative in Tucson visit

First lady Jill Biden, right, participates in a tour of San Xavier del Bac Mission on the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

First lady Jill Biden, right, participates in a tour of San Xavier del Bac Mission on the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 10, 2022 9:35 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted her husband's push to eradicate cancer and the Biden administration's efforts to improve health care for Native Americans during a stop March 8 at the Tohono O'odham Nation outside Tucson.

Biden met with tribal health officials and leaders of the University of Arizona Cancer Center, who discussed their joint efforts to improve cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans.

"You're doing a great job because you're getting out into the rural areas and you're reaching people," Biden said. "And that's what we need. So really incredible. I mean, really, it's inspiring."

photo

Four Cultural Runners escort the first lady Jill Biden's motorcade onto Tohono O'odham Nation during a visit to the San Xavier Health Center in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, near Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

She was joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Later, Biden visited the San Xavier del bac Mission, founded by Father Eusebio Kino in 1692.

"Oh, this is amazing. It's beautiful," Biden said as she entered.

Elders welcomed the first lady to tribal lands with a traditional blessing, and a group of women performed a dance that honors the tribe's tradition of basket weaving.

Biden commemorated International Women's Day in the backyard of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, where the first lady said she was thinking of the women in Ukraine fighting to protect their country from Russian invaders as well as women in Russia bravely protesting the war.

Biden was in Phoenix March 7, where she toured an Intel semiconductor factory and raised money for the Democratic National Committee.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas