Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson elected president of Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Teesto, Arizona, was recently elected to serve as president for the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco.

Henderson will be the first Navajo American to serve as president for the society.

Henderson is Dził tł'ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), her maternal grandfather isTł'ááshchí'í (Red Bottom People Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Tséńjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People). She is an alumni of Holbrook High School.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we congratulate Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson on her historic achievement,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “Dr. Hendersons’ contributions to public health are recognized and commended throughout Indian Country, including the Navajo Nation. Her work and advocacy to protect the health of children and elders from commercial tobacco products have paved the way for many tribal communities. We wish her well in this new capacity with the society and we thank her for being an inspiration to our young Navajo students.”

The Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco is an association dedicated to support researchers, academics, treatment professionals, government employees, and the other professionals working in the field of nicotine and tobacco research. The society consists of members from over 40 countries.

In November, Henderson played an instrumental role in the enactment of the “Niłch’ Éí Bee Ííná – Air is Life Act of 2021,” which prohibits using commercial tobacco products in enclosed and indoor areas on the Navajo Nation.

“I extend my appreciation to the fellow members of the society for the nomination and appointment. It is an honor to serve in this capacity and to represent Indigenous people,” Henderson said. “There are many global issues concerning public health and commercial tobacco control; however, the diversity of the society will work together to accomplish our priorities. I am grateful for my family, the community of Teesto, the Navajo Nation, friends, and colleagues who inspired me to be a part of a movement to ensure the well-being of all citizens, including the Navajo People.”

Henderson graduated from the University of Arizona in 1990 with a bachelors in biochemistry.

In 1994, she earned a masters in public health with an emphasis in health policy and resources from Yale University.

In 2000, she received her doctorate in medicine and became the first Native American woman to graduate from the Yale University School of Medicine. In her honor, the Yale School of Medicine established the “Patricia Nez Award” for medical students who are committed to improving the health of American Indians.

Henderson has received numerous awards and recognition, including the American Indian Science and Engineering Society’s Ely S. Parker Award, Yale University’s Henry Roe Cloud Award, University of Arizona’s Professional Achievement Award, and many others.

“We congratulate Dr. Henderson on her appointment. She has remarkable experience that will bring value, knowledge, and a greater vision to promote public health globally. We pray for Dr. Henderson and her family as she begins her new endeavors with the society,” said Vice President Lizer.