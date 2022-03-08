OFFERS
Winslow High clubs partner with Winslow Rotary and St. Mary's

Originally Published: March 8, 2022 10:09 a.m.

Winslow High School Future Business Leaders of America and Skills have partnered with Winslow Rotary Club and St. Mary's Food Bank to distribute 50 food bags every Thursday after school to high school students.

Students can also pick up a food bag at several classrooms at Winslow High School.

