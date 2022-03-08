Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — A 484-acre site, located near the southwest portion of the Navajo Nation is under consideration for potential agricultural and economic development initiatives.

On March 1, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Division of Natural Resources Executive Director Dr. Rudy Shebala, and Navajo Hopi Land Commission Office Director Robert K. Black were joined by members of the Resources and Development Committee, Navajo Land Department and Birdsprings Chapter officials during a site visit.

Under the guidance of the Division of Natural Resources, several departments have devoted their resources to assess the site.

One proposal being considered is the development of a commercial alfalfa farm near the city of Winslow, Arizona, within fee lands owned by the Navajo Nation.

“In comparison to lands that are held in trust by the federal government, fee lands have a lot of upside and potential for development, jobs, and revenue,” Nez said.

According to Nez, the initiative would be beneficial to Navajo communities.

“Agricultural development, such as an alfalfa farm, can create new jobs and generate resources for livestock owners and ranchers that reside on the Navajo Nation. Currently, we have many livestock owners who rely on businesses off of our Nation to sustain their operations,” he said.

Shebala also supports the development of an alfalfa farm to lessen the dependency on outside providers that charge high prices for hay.

For the past several months, Assist International, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering humanitarian efforts, has provided its expertise and support for the project.

Department of Water Resources Branch Director Najam Tariq said the site could accommodate various water infrastructure to support opportunities for housing and other types of development. He estimates that the site could generate a similar water output as other nearby farms.

The Nez-Lizer administration will continue to work with the Resources and Development Committee, City of Winslow, Navajo-Hopi Land Commission, and other partners to establish the Navajo Nation’s priorities for the fee lands area.

“We appreciate Resources and Development Committee Chair Rickie Nez, Vice Chair Thomas Walker, Council Delegates Kee Allen Begay and Elmer Begay, and former Council Delegate Walter Phelps for their involvement and support as we work together to make this a successful and sustainable initiative,” Nez said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President