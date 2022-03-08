Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of a settlement.
The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the Office of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is searching for people eligible to receive part of a $450,000 settlement between Tate's Auto Group and the Federal Trade Commission.
The owner of Tate's Auto Group was accused of manipulating consumer information on financial documents, according to a FTC complaint filed in 2018. The settlement was reached last summer and approved by a federal judge in Arizona.
It's believed as many as 4,000 consumers were impacted.
Tate's Auto had locations in Gallup and the Arizona communities of Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow. Tribal officials believe many of the customers were members of the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission says their members who bought cars would have been greatly harmed.
Sandi Wilson, an investigator with the commission, says tracking down customers on the Navajo Nation can be hard because some often change mailing addresses. They hope to hear from customers by March 18.
The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission can be reached by phone at (928) 871-7436; fax at (928) 871-7437; email at nnhrc@navajo-nsn.gov or online at www.nnhrc.navajo-nsn.gov.
