Hopi High boys basketball team recognized for 1997 championship

POLACCA, Ariz. — Twenty-five years ago. Hard to believe it was that long ago when Hopi High School won the 2A state boys basketball championship in 1997.

The Bruin players, coaches and managers who were on that team were recognized for that victory during halftime of this year’s 2A state championship game.

This year’s game was played Feb. 26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the Phoenix Suns once played — between Scottsdale Christian and Rancho Solano.

Pima High School was also honored during halftime for winning the state championship 50 years ago.

“It was unbelievable. It was nice that they escorted us onto the floor during halftime,” said Glenn Haven. Haven was assistant coach at Hopi High at the time, serving under head Baker.

Haven is now superintendent of Magdalena School District in New Mexico and has earned a doctorate in education.

Haven was glad that Baker received extra recognition as it was noted that he recently won National High School Coach of the Year honors.

The other assistant coach at the time was Dirk Wirth. Wirth did not make this ceremony as he now lives in Missouri.

Each one of the players from the 1997 victory was introduced. Isaac Panana was the leader for Hopi High that year and broke some state scoring titles. Panana died the next year in a car accident which was heart breaking for the Hopi community. Two other teammates also died since winning the state championship.

Haven said this event was important because it gave the team an opportunity to get together.

“There was a reception afterward and it was nice to see everybody so we could reminisce: the players with the coaches and the coaches with the players,” he said. “We will try to stay in touch. It was a nice family atmosphere.”

Haven said he has three great memories from the state championship team:

Three junior varsity players made great contributions to the playoff run, Haven’s son Jason made the last free throws to seal the victory and having a front row seat to watch the great Panana play.

“Isaac was one of the best high school players ever,” he said.

Haven also takes pride in knowing that the players from the championship are successful now either as businessmen, coaches or teachers. Most also have families.

Haven said he didn’t know how many people attended from Hopi High, but a lot of people came up to them afterward to recognize them. The event was also streamed.

The players on the championship roster were Isaac Panana, Jason Haven, Geoff Antone, Josh Haven, Michael Tenakhongva, Darryl Sahmea, Gary Honani, Wayne Sekaquaptewa, John Coochyumptewa, Ryan Harvey, Kellen Lomayestewa, Lowell Talashoma Jr., Darren Abeita, Brandon Nahsonhoya, Jarrett Yoyokie and Dave Lalo.

After returning to school following the playoffs, Lomayestewa told his classmates about the size of his opponents.

Hopi was known for being undersized against the opponents in the state playoffs.

Lomayestewa stood on a desk and raised his arms as high as high as he could.

“They were that tall,” he said.

The managers on the championship roster were Macadio Namoki, Wendi Lewis and Bernadine Kachinghongva.

Hopi High baseball and softball season kicks off with changes



In other Hopi High sports news, the end of the Hopi Jr. High basketball season was delayed due to COVID-19 and there have already been changes in the baseball and softball seasons.

Hopi High Athletic Director Ricky Greer said just like all seasons it has been a process finalizing spring schedules. He said the final doubleheaders of the baseball and softball season were canceled when Greyhills Academy canceled their season. Those doubleheaders will be played against Ash Fork.

“It feels like we have changed all our schedules a minimum of ten times, but we’re excited for the spring sports as they haven’t played a game since the first part of March 2020,” Greer said.

The Hopi High softball team recently had a player test positive for COVID. As a result the high school softball team and jr. high basketball teams had no practices last weekend. They plan to resume practices March 7 and games as scheduled after that.

In recent junior high basketball action, Hopi Jr. High boys beat Ganado 48-34 and Hopi Jr. High girls beat Ganado 28-17.