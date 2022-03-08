Grand Canyon tips their hat to women in March

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Every March, America pays tribute and honors female contributions during Women’s History Month.

Women’s History Month began in the 1980s as Women’s History Week before evolving into a month-long event, which has been the case since 1995 when the U.S. Congress passed a series of resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.

“These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a vari

-ety of fields,” womenshistorymonth.gov states.

In Grand Canyon, the achievements of women can be seen throughout the park; from the architecture of Mary Colter to old photographs commemorating the “Harvey Girls” who famously served some of the park’s earliest visitors at El Tovar Hotel.

For Native American women, their ancestral ties to Grand Canyon go back hundreds of years, when tribes were once the sole occupants of the lands where the park now exists.

According to a 2019 report by Arizona State University, Native Americans have been inhabitants of Grand Canyon since roughly 200 B.C., when Ancestral Puebloans, known as the Anasazi migrated to the area from the Four Corners Region.

Perhaps one of the most famous Native women of Grand Canyon, Nampeyo, lived at Grand Canyon’s Hopi House as an artist-in-residence in the early 1900s before leaving to sell her renowned pottery across the U.S.

Nampeyo began her career by collecting and studying ancient pottery shards and incorporating the designs into her work, which also utilized ancient techniques to produce highly-quality works which cemented her place in history as one of the finest Hopi potters.

The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month aims to “highlight the role of women of all cultures in providing healing and hope throughout history,” according to the National Park Service’s website.

The website features a variety of articles about women in the national parks, featured stories, parks and places, and educational material.

To learn more about Women’s History Month at the national parks, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/womens-history-month.htm