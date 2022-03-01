OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Whippoorwill Chapter House receives PPE and supplies

Whippoorwill Chapter House staff and Navajo president’s office staff distribute free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cases of water, toilet paper, pedialyte, blankets and other supplies at the Whippoorwill Chapter House Feb. 25. (Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Whippoorwill Chapter House staff and Navajo president’s office staff distribute free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cases of water, toilet paper, pedialyte, blankets and other supplies at the Whippoorwill Chapter House Feb. 25. (Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:02 a.m.

Whippoorwill Chapter House staff and Navajo president’s office staff distribute free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cases of water, toilet paper, pedialyte, blankets and other supplies at the Whippoorwill Chapter House Feb. 25.

photo

Whippoorwill Chapter House staff and Navajo president’s office staff distribute free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cases of water, toilet paper, pedialyte, blankets and other supplies at the Whippoorwill Chapter House Feb. 25. (Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas