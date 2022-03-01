Snow day in Tuba City

Residents of Tuba City and Moenkopi woke up to a snowstorm Feb. 23, which led to a snow day for Tuba City Unified School District and Moencopi Day School. Tuba City Boarding School continued with virtual learning. This was the first snowfall for the area in quite some time. Around 14 inches was reported at the Flagstaff Airport, 5.3 inches in Lukachukai, 1.3 inches in Page and 3.5 inches in Tuba City.