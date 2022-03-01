OFFERS
Fri, March 04
New art for Flagstaff public offices

(Photos/Duane Koyawena)

(Photos/Duane Koyawena)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:20 a.m.

Hopi-Tewa artist Duane Koyawena’s art welcomes people to government offices in Flagstaff, Arizona. Koyawena said he draws artistic inspiration from his traditional Hopi culture and his everyday life.

(Photos/Duane Koyawena)

