New art for Flagstaff public offices
Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:20 a.m.
Hopi-Tewa artist Duane Koyawena’s art welcomes people to government offices in Flagstaff, Arizona. Koyawena said he draws artistic inspiration from his traditional Hopi culture and his everyday life.
