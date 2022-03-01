Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district

Myron LIzer will run in CD2, a new district that encompasses O'Halleran and Kirpatrick districts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer announced his candidacy for the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 seat March 1 in a Twitter post.

The new district encompasses Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (AZ-01) district, who has also announced his candidacy for the new district, and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s (AZ-02), who is retiring this year.

Lizer said while the U.S. has strength, dreams, creativity and opportunities, he is running to address issues as the world carries forward into an unknown future.

“The project-killing bureaucracy, lack of financial investment, huge government spending and broken promises by the federal government has limited the interest of ‘We the People,’ he said on Twitter. “This includes the First Nations of America, as federal government’s responsibility is to govern the public, not to dictate [to] the citizens.”

Lizer said that he brings vast experience as a small business owner and is a man of devout faith as well as an elected leader of the largest Indian tribe in Arizona. He said he looks forward to meeting with and listening to all constituents in the newly redrawn CD2 to help resolve the “broken promises and over-regulated burdens many Americans feel.”

“I pray that you will join me as I pursue this journey of becoming a representative on the Hill in Washington D.C.,” he said.