A Hogan for Harry: Work continues on hogan for USMC veteran

(Photo courtesy of Geri Hongeva, Navajo Hopi Honor Riders)

(Photo courtesy of Geri Hongeva, Navajo Hopi Honor Riders)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:26 a.m.

The Navajo Hopi Honor Riders and volunteers work to complete construction on a Hogan for USMC veteran Harry Joe Ashley. Honor rider and lead carpenter Lorenzo Dineyazhe was on site Feb. 12 and 13 as volunteers arrived to help with the project. Financial support for the project comes from the Arizona Nation of Patriots, NHHR and several individuals. Work continued on the project Feb. 19-21.

(Photo courtesy of Geri Hongeva, Navajo Hopi Honor Riders)

