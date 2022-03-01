A Hogan for Harry: Work continues on hogan for USMC veteran
Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:26 a.m.
The Navajo Hopi Honor Riders and volunteers work to complete construction on a Hogan for USMC veteran Harry Joe Ashley. Honor rider and lead carpenter Lorenzo Dineyazhe was on site Feb. 12 and 13 as volunteers arrived to help with the project. Financial support for the project comes from the Arizona Nation of Patriots, NHHR and several individuals. Work continued on the project Feb. 19-21.
Most Read
- Around the Rez: week of March 2
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
- Navajo Nation vice president announces he is running in newly redrawn Congressional district
- Environmentalists and Havasupai lose appeal to halt uranium mine south of Grand Canyon
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Chinle Wildcats fall to Alchesay in 3A state tourney
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 23
- Peshlakai named Native American tribal liaison for Glen Canyon Dam program
- Native American women aim to build strong network of voters through Family Votes Program
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: